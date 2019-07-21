Thorpe, Harry WYNANTSKILL Harry Thorpe, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Castleford, England he moved to the United States in 1971 and settled in New Jersey, where he lived for many years before moving to his daughter's home in Wynantskill. Harry was dearly loved. Those who knew him would describe him as a humble, sweet and caring individual. Harry always put other's needs above his own, especially when it came to his family. He would always have a warm smile for everyone and a "how are you"? Harry also had a very strong faith. He loved watching old movies and listening to music with friends and family. He will be greatly missed. Harry is survived by his daughter, Angela (Timothy) Gaunay; his grandchildren, Kristin G., Richard Sanderson Jr., and Michael Sanderson; his step-grandchildren, Jennifer Brittingham and Steven Brittingham Jr.; and his great-granddaughter Gianna Leigh. He was predeceased by his loving wife Muriel; his daughter Deborah Sanderson; and eight siblings. A service for Harry will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 1:30 p.m. at the Averill Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witness, 8876, NY Route 66, Averill Park.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 21, 2019