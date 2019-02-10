Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry W. Ackner Jr.. View Sign

Ackner, Harry W. Jr. AVERILL PARK Harry W. Ackner Jr., 85 of Teal Road, Glass Lake, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Troy, Harry was the son of the late Ida M. Lobdell Ackner and Harry W. Ackner Sr. and attended the Averill Park Central School District. Mr. Ackner was a self-employed fuel oil and propane distributor, taking over the family business at a very young age after the death of his father, only two years after his father had started it. He was always a very hard-working man, and over a period of 60 years, he developed Ackner Fuels, Inc. into a thriving business. Harry was predeceased in 1983 by his wife, Beverly J. Hunt Ackner. He is survived by his children, Keith Ackner (Patricia) of Poestenkill, Nadine Cragon (Blythe) of Loudonville, Shelley Beaudette (Mark) of West Sand Lake, Sheila Lobdell (Mark) of West Sand Lake, and Chad Ackner (Carol) of New Bern, N.C.; his brother Richard S. Ackner (Carol) of Bakersville, N.C.; ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Albany Medical Center and the staff at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, all of whom provided excellent care for their dad. Services were private at Harry's request. Contributions in memory of Harry W. Ackner Jr. may be made to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, Hospice for Philanthropy, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit







2691 Ny Highway 43

Averill Park , NY 12018

