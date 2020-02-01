Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry W. "OB" O'Brien. View Sign Service Information Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 (518)-399-1630 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 View Map Burial Following Services Memory Gardens Colonie , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

O'Brien, Harry "OB" W. COLONIE Harry "OB" W. O'Brien, 87, passed away on January 28, 2020, at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Pittsfield, Mass. he was the son of the late Harold and Helen (McColgan) O'Brien. Harry was educated at St. Joseph's High School in Pittsfield, and went on to proudly defend his country in the Air Force from 1950 to 1957. During his time in the Air Force he served as an Aircraft Electrician. OB worked as an airframe and powerplant mechanic for U.S. Airways retiring in 1996 after 38 years. Harry loved to fly as both a commercial pilot and as a flight instructor. He was the very proud recipient of the DOT/FAA Charles Taylor "Master Mechanic" award. Harry enjoyed being a member of the Quiet Birdman "QB" Albany Hanger. OB also enjoyed traveling, horseback riding and downhill skiing in his younger days. Above all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family. Harry is survived by his children, Timothy O'Brien (Ruth Leadley), Michael O'Brien (Mary Pellett); stepdaughter Anne Lasky-Galka (Edward); stepson Matthew Lasky (Theresa); and stepdaughter-in-law Joann Perillo-Lasky. OB was the proud grandfather of Laura Perkins, Kurt Leadley, Miranda Trembley, Robert "Bobby" Desormeaux, Alexandra Lasky and Aidan Lasky (Jackie). He was the great-grandfather of Josaphine Perkins, Parker Kennelly, Roman Abdella, Jack Lasky, Emily Lasky and Aubrey Ewigman. Harry is also survived by his cherished significant other Rosemary Conant. Harry was predeceased by his first wife Barbara Pupo-O'Brien; his second wife Mary Ann Bex-O'Brien; his son Harry Bex O'Brien; and his stepson John Lasky. Calling hours for Harry will be held on Monday, February 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions in Harry's name may be made to The Ronald McDonald House at the Boston House, 229 Kent St., Brookline, MA, 02446. Online condolences at











