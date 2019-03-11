Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey A. Dwight. View Sign

Dwight, Harvey A. EAST GREENBUSH Harvey A. Dwight passed away peacefully at his home on March 8, 2019. He was 90 years old. Harvey was born April 21, 1928. He was the son of Tessa Gellert Dwight of Kingston, and Harvey A. Dwight Sr. of Albany. He was the husband of the late Helen Jean Fowler of Troy; father of the late Diana Brooks of Texas, Lesley Schroeder of Scotia, Jessie Dwight of Averill Park and Harvey A. Dwight of Schodack; grandfather of Lacy O'Brien, Matthew Walsh, Sam Walsh, Peter Walsh, Angelina Dwight and Nicolina Dwight. A 1947 graduate of the Milne School in Albany, he attended the Rochester Institute of Technology, majoring in mechanical engineering. Following his R.I.T. education, he joined his father's firm, Dwight Oil Heat in Albany, which traces its roots to 1857, when his great-grandfather was a building supplies broker. In 1969, he assumed the leadership of the company upon the death of his father, and a new firm was established under the title of Dwight Heating Supply. The business subsequently relocated to 3rd Avenue Extension, East Greenbush. Upon his retirement in 1991, the firm was transferred to his son, Harvey A. Dwight. Following his retirement, Harvey began a new career as a mechanical consultant, investigating claims in his field of mechanical engineering for major insurance companies. Harvey's hobbies included hunting, fishing, skiing and flying. Harvey became an aviator in 1968 and most of his experience was with float planes in the Northeastern U.S. and Southeastern Canada. He was an avid member of the distinguished flying group "QB" (Quiet Birdmen), Albany Hanger, as well as a member of Airplane Pilots Association and Seaplane Pilots Association. Harvey was a past vice president of the Albany Licensed Plumbers Association and a licensed plumber in Albany, Troy and Rensselaer. Harvey served nine years in the National Guard and advanced to the rank of staff sergeant. Harvey was a Master Mason with membership in Morning Flower Lodge #71, Free and Accepted Masons in Pawlet, Vt. Harvey was a Noble in the Cairo Shriners Temple in Rutland, Vt., as well as a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, in the Troy Court. Harvey will be missed dearly by his longtime friends; Claire, Roland, Kurt, Mike, and all of Harvey's family and his friends throughout the world. Calling hours will be Thursday, March 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, NY 12144. Those who wish to send donations in lieu of flowers, please do so to Shriners Hospital in Springfield, Mass. Online condolences may be offered at















1700 Washington Ave

Rensselaer , NY 12144

(518) 286-3400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2019

