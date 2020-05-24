Prins, Harvey R. WEST SAND LAKE Harvey R. Prins, 88 of West Sand Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, at At Home in West Sand Lake. Harvey was born on October 6, 1931, in Passaic, N.J., the son of Nicholas and Sadie (Van Teyens) Prins. He served in the Army during the Korean War and then earned his doctorate in nuclear physics and was a nuclear engineer for the N.Y.S. Public Service Commission for 25 years before retiring. Harvey was a longtime member of the Bloomingrove Church and served as an elder on the Consistory. He also served on many committees for the Albany Classis. He was predeceased by one brother, Robert Prins; and one sister, Eleanor Chambers. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Iteke Prins; his six children, Rene (Ron) Pesnichak, Arden (Robert) Maiorisi, Nicholas (Lori) Prins, Denise (Michael) Glasser, Thomas (Shay) Prins,and Nadine (Ron) Terpstra; and one sister Edythe Wiebinga (Robert). He was also the proud grandpa of 18 grandchildren and spouses; as well as 13 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. via Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/89134919894. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and simulcast via Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81256940774. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in West Sand Lake following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harvey's name to a charity of the donor's choice. Send condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.