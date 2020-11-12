Heaphy, Hayden Francis Sr. LOUISVILLE, Ky. Our Dad, our Pop Pop, our beloved family leader, Hayden Francis Heaphy Sr., 101 of Louisville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, November 9, 2020. Hayden, a financial executive with the General Electric Corporation retired in the mid-80s. After he retired, he went back to school and received a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Louisville, graduating Suma Cume Laude holding a 4.0 grade average for four years running. He donated his time, talent, and treasure to many great organizations in the Louisville area. He was on the board of directors for the Louisville Day Treatment Center, KMI Campus and chairman of the Studio for the Blind located in the Anchorage Presbyterian Church. Hayden was a volunteer for the Louisville American Red Cross where he assisted in financial planning for their disaster relief program. As a founding member of St. Margaret Mary Church, he held many positions, but the one he cherished the most was in their choir; he was with them for a little over 40 years. Hayden was an avid U of L fan, he enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, and working cross word puzzles. He received many awards over the years for his volunteer work, including the, Prestige Louisville Bell Award. In 1939, Hayden met Geraldine "Gerri" Laraia at an office Christmas party at General Electric, and that was the start of a long courtship. In 1942, Hayden joined the Army Air Corps, served during World War II and served in the Philippines. He and Gerri kept in touch during the time he was away, writing letters and sending cards. Hayden was honorably discharged in November of 1945 and returned to his G.E. position in Schenectady, where they resumed their courtship. Gerri and Hayden married at St. James Church in Albany on September 11, 1948, and soon started a family. Together they had four children and eventually made Louisville their home. In 1953, Hayden was transferred with General Electric at the start-up of the appliance park. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank T. and Mary G. Heaphy; and his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Geraldine R. "Gerri" Heaphy. Hayden is survived by his children, Hayden F. Heaphy Jr. (Jann), Virginia C. Belmont (Paul Jr.), Thomas V. "Tom" Heaphy (Regi) and Lawrence J. "Larry" Heaphy (Sheree); grandchildren, Hayden Heaphy, III (LaVonne), William Belmont (Sara), Paul Belmont, III (Nancy), Alexander Belmont, Lisa Willenborg (David), Michael Chikar, Marti DeMitchell, Lawrence Hayden Heaphy and Lydia Grace Heaphy. He also leaves to cherish his memory 15 great-grandchildren, Maddyn, Hayden, Samuel, Holly, Emily, Paul IV, Timothy, Rebecca, David, Anna, Audrey, Sky, Hunter, Marian Geraldine and Irelynn Heaphy. His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 13, in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, at the Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews, Ky. Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the Louisville American Red Cross or Meredith-Dunn School.