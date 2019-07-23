Hazzard, Hazel A. TROY Hazel A. Hazzard, nee Shemelia, 96, formerly of 6th Avenue, Troy, left this world to be with her beloved husband Stanley on Friday, July 19, 2019. Besides her husband, Hazel was predeceased by her son Richard "Mike." She will be missed by her daughters, Lorraine and Sharon, her son, David and their significant others; as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her funeral will be conducted on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th St.), Lansingburgh with Pastor Scott Mattson officiating. Interment following in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Riverview Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019