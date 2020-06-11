Orietas, Hazel DELMAR Hazel Orietas, 72 of Delmar, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Born in Southend-on-Sea East, Essex, England to the late Howard and Beatrice Parkes, Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Orietas. At the time of her death, Hazel was an office administrative manager at Coldwell Banker Prime Properties in Slingerlands. She loved her job and her wonderful Coldwell Banker family. She also enjoyed working as a travel agent, traveling, swimming and sunbathing. Hazel is survived by her sons, Miltiadis (Jill) and Thalis (Lindsey); her grandchildren, Milana, Alexia and Calla Orietas; her stepdaughter, Niki Orietas of California; and her twin sister Bernice (Norman) Adcock of Holbeach, Lincolnshire, England. Hazel treasured her many friends, especially Judy Xanthopoulos. Hazel will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and love for her family and friends. She greatly cherished spending time with her family, especially, her grandchildren. She will be missed but will remain in our hearts, prayers and thoughts. Services will be held in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church followed by burial in Graceland Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.