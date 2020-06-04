Holden, Hazel Parshall (Carl) ALBANY Hazel Parshall (Carl) Holden, 94, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. She was born on December 21, 1925, in Rome, N.Y. to Earl and Lena Parshall. Hazel was a wife and mother for 26 years during which time she participated in Boy Scouts, 4-H, Women's Guild, Guilderland PTA, and other community services. Hazel lived many years in Guilderland and worked for 17 years as a secretary upon the death of her husband, Ray D. Carl, a World War II veteran. She moved to Saratoga Springs with her second husband, Everett S. Holden in 1983, returning to live in Delmar upon the death of Everett. She did volunteer work for AARP Fort Orange, the New York Capital District Women's Club, and Bethany Reformed Church. She enjoyed tending her flower gardens, playing her piano and making stunningly beautiful quilts. She loved social and family gatherings and graced those present with her beautiful smile and liveliness. Above all she had a strong faith in God. Hazel is survived by her sister, Persis Parshall Vehar; three children, Susan Carl, Virginia Golden and her husband Kenneth, and John Carl and his wife Patricia; seven grandchildren, Jessica Miranda and her husband Michael, Virginia Moore and her husband Gokhan Duymazlar, Matthew Moore and his wife Emma-Sue, Sara Moore and her husband Arthur Haines, Christopher Golden, Timothy Golden, and Nolan Carl; and five great-grandchildren, Sydney and Meagan Miranda, Fera Nata Haines, Isabelle Rose Duymazlar and Mercy Rose Moore. Also survived by many nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by her brother Albert Parshall; her sisters, Patricia Miller and Phyllis McDonald; her eldest son Stephen Carl; and great-grandson Kineo Haines. A private family service will be held with a celebration of Hazel's life to be scheduled at a later date. Contributions may be made in Hazel's memory to St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 301 Hacket Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in recognition of the staff who gave patient and compassionate care to Hazel.