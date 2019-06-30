Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hedi Koeppel (Hedwig) Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Moore, Hedi Koeppel (Hedwig) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Hedi Koeppel Moore (Hedwig) formerly of Delmar died peacefully in hospice care in Falls Church, Va. on Monday, June 18, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1922 in Widnau, SG, Switzerland to Karl and Hedwig Koppel. She grew up in the lakeside city of Rorschach and obtained her business qualification from the Kantonsschule in St. Gallen, Switzerland. After service in the Swiss Army Women's Corps during World War II she joined the Swiss Foreign Service and was posted to Los Angeles in the summer of 1945. After many adventures in California with her best friend Suzi Real she was posted to Washington, D.C. In 1950 she met and married John Moore, and left the Swiss diplomatic service (in those days, women were required to resign upon marriage) to take a job with the Brookings Institution. In 1953, Hedi and John spent a year in Switzerland, where he attended art school and she worked for an American businessman. Hedi and John moved to Santa Barbara, Calif. and then in 1959 to Delmar, N.Y. when John went to work for Governor Nelson Rockefeller. Hedi pursued her dream of a college degree in the United States, taking classes at American University in Washington and the University of California at Santa Barbara, and finally attained her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the State University of New York at Albany (then the State Teacher's College) and her New York State teaching credential in 1965. She began teaching in Bethlehem Central schools in 1965, and taught French and German at Bethlehem Central High School from 1967 until her retirement in 1987, where she was also the Model Congress advisor for many years and trained and mentored many student teachers. She retained her passion for learning throughout her teaching years, and earned masters' degrees in German literature and in comparative literature from SUNY Albany. After her retirement in 1987 Hedi studied Chinese and in 1988 spent a year teaching English at the Chinese military medical school in Chongqing, China. Upon her return, she and John spent many happy years as grandparents with summers at their cabin on Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H. Hedi was a devoted supporter and attendee of the Albany Symphony, as well as of the New York State Retired Teachers Association. Hedi was preceded in death by her beloved husband John. She is survived by son, Philip, and daughter-in-law, Pat Connor, of Salinas, Calif.; daughter Wendy, and son-in-law Desmond Dinan, of Falls Church, Va.; son, Ansel, and daughter-in-law Pam Tierney, of Groton, Mass.; her five grandchildren, Charlie, Catherine, Conor, Cian, and Clio; sister Anne-Lise de la Cruz of Bariloche, Argentina; sister-in-law Sigrid Koeppel of Walenstadt, SG Switzerland; many nephews and nieces in the United States, Switzerland, and Argentina; including Alex, Fred, and Linda Hassani, Isabelle Hoegger-Koeppel, Rene, Esther, and Denise Koeppel, Nicolas, Sebastian, and Manuel de la Cruz, Deborah and Priscilla Moore, Denis, Tom and Mark Bollay; and her lifelong friend Suzi Real, of Rorschach, SG, Switzerland. Special thanks from the family go to the staff of Avalon Assisted Living in Falls Church, VA who gave such loving and cheerful care to Hedi in her final months. Hedi was a proud American citizen, a lifelong feminist, and an advocate of



Moore, Hedi Koeppel (Hedwig) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Hedi Koeppel Moore (Hedwig) formerly of Delmar died peacefully in hospice care in Falls Church, Va. on Monday, June 18, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1922 in Widnau, SG, Switzerland to Karl and Hedwig Koppel. She grew up in the lakeside city of Rorschach and obtained her business qualification from the Kantonsschule in St. Gallen, Switzerland. After service in the Swiss Army Women's Corps during World War II she joined the Swiss Foreign Service and was posted to Los Angeles in the summer of 1945. After many adventures in California with her best friend Suzi Real she was posted to Washington, D.C. In 1950 she met and married John Moore, and left the Swiss diplomatic service (in those days, women were required to resign upon marriage) to take a job with the Brookings Institution. In 1953, Hedi and John spent a year in Switzerland, where he attended art school and she worked for an American businessman. Hedi and John moved to Santa Barbara, Calif. and then in 1959 to Delmar, N.Y. when John went to work for Governor Nelson Rockefeller. Hedi pursued her dream of a college degree in the United States, taking classes at American University in Washington and the University of California at Santa Barbara, and finally attained her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the State University of New York at Albany (then the State Teacher's College) and her New York State teaching credential in 1965. She began teaching in Bethlehem Central schools in 1965, and taught French and German at Bethlehem Central High School from 1967 until her retirement in 1987, where she was also the Model Congress advisor for many years and trained and mentored many student teachers. She retained her passion for learning throughout her teaching years, and earned masters' degrees in German literature and in comparative literature from SUNY Albany. After her retirement in 1987 Hedi studied Chinese and in 1988 spent a year teaching English at the Chinese military medical school in Chongqing, China. Upon her return, she and John spent many happy years as grandparents with summers at their cabin on Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H. Hedi was a devoted supporter and attendee of the Albany Symphony, as well as of the New York State Retired Teachers Association. Hedi was preceded in death by her beloved husband John. She is survived by son, Philip, and daughter-in-law, Pat Connor, of Salinas, Calif.; daughter Wendy, and son-in-law Desmond Dinan, of Falls Church, Va.; son, Ansel, and daughter-in-law Pam Tierney, of Groton, Mass.; her five grandchildren, Charlie, Catherine, Conor, Cian, and Clio; sister Anne-Lise de la Cruz of Bariloche, Argentina; sister-in-law Sigrid Koeppel of Walenstadt, SG Switzerland; many nephews and nieces in the United States, Switzerland, and Argentina; including Alex, Fred, and Linda Hassani, Isabelle Hoegger-Koeppel, Rene, Esther, and Denise Koeppel, Nicolas, Sebastian, and Manuel de la Cruz, Deborah and Priscilla Moore, Denis, Tom and Mark Bollay; and her lifelong friend Suzi Real, of Rorschach, SG, Switzerland. Special thanks from the family go to the staff of Avalon Assisted Living in Falls Church, VA who gave such loving and cheerful care to Hedi in her final months. Hedi was a proud American citizen, a lifelong feminist, and an advocate of civil rights for all Americans. Donations in her memory may be directed to Planned Parenthood of Albany, NY or to the Capital City Rescue Mission. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a time to be determined in Delmar, NY, her beloved home for 57 years.; for details contact: Philip Moore at: [email protected] Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close