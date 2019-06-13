LEISENFELDER Heidi In memory of my sister, Heidi Ann, who passed away 10 years ago today. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put His arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you as you slowly slipped away, And though we loved you dearly we couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your tired hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. I love you, and miss you. Love, Dee
Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019