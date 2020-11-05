1/1
Helen A. Howe
1934 - 2020
Howe, Helen A. COHOES Helen A. (Toma) Howe entered peacefully into eternal rest on November 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on June 12, 1934, in Cohoes, Helen was the daughter of Angelina (Febba) and John Toma. She was the sister of the late Julia (Michael) Miranda, Michael (Sally), Anthony (Dorothy), Carmen (Vera), Anne (Francis) Santucci, Alfred (Janet), Louis, Albert, Francis (Lucia), Rita Jean, Roberta, and John. Helen was also predeceased by her loving husband Lloyd A. Howe; and her beloved children, Kim A. Hytko and Matthew J. Howe. Helen is survived by her son Craig J. Howe of Cohoes; her daughter, Mary (Lorrie) Fowler of Queensbury; and grandson Dr. John M. Palella of Providence, R.I. Helen is also survived by grandsons, Justin Fowler, Christopher Fowler, and Ryan Howe; as well as her great-grandson Jordan Fowler. Helen's remaining sibling is her sister Karen Toma White of Latham. Helen spent her life as a devoted and doting wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was at her happiest when spending time with her beloved Lloyd, children, grandchildren, and sisters. She enjoyed shopping with her daughter Lori and having adventures with her grandson John. "Helen stories" are famous around the northeast from Cohoes to New York City, and could even be heard as far as Italy from Helen's trips with her sisters, Karen and Berta, and grandson John. Helen lived a meaningful life filled with love, laughter, and more loss than one person should endure. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Church, Cohoes. Relatives and friends may also call at Marra Funeral Home in Cohoes on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford.




Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
