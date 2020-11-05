To:you Details

To Craig, Lori and Family-



I was sorry to hear of Helen’s passing. She was a thoughtful and generous person who truly loved her family. Always thinking of others before herself, Helen approached life with a kind and caring attitude. I attended many family gatherings over the last seven decades. And for more than 20 years, every Saturday, I would meet Helen and Ace at The Pub enjoying a few drinks. Ace would bet on the horses and Helen would tell her captivating stories, keeping many entertained for hours. She will certainly be missed. At this time, I am in South Carolina with my sister so I will not be able to pay my respects in person. Just know you are all in my thoughts and prayers.



Bill “Squeak” Stanton

