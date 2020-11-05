1/
Helen A. Howe
Howe, Helen A. COHOES Helen A. (Toma) Howe died November 3, 2020. Call, 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Church. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford.




Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Marra Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
Memories & Condolences

November 5, 2020
To Craig, Lori and Family, I am so very sorry to hear of Helen's passing. I remember her from many many years ago when her children were small. How kind Helen always was to me. May you cherish her memory. God bless you all
Nancy Kelly Lee
Friend
November 5, 2020
Dear Lori and Craig and your families,
We are so sorry to hear that Helen passed away. Remembering her with fondness and a smile from the many years we knew her. May her love for you as well as all the great memories sustain you in your grief. Our prayers and condolences go out to all of you.
Warren & Chris (Jolicoeur) Smith, Aiken, SC
Friend
November 5, 2020
To Craig, Lori and Family-

I was sorry to hear of Helen’s passing. She was a thoughtful and generous person who truly loved her family. Always thinking of others before herself, Helen approached life with a kind and caring attitude. I attended many family gatherings over the last seven decades. And for more than 20 years, every Saturday, I would meet Helen and Ace at The Pub enjoying a few drinks. Ace would bet on the horses and Helen would tell her captivating stories, keeping many entertained for hours. She will certainly be missed. At this time, I am in South Carolina with my sister so I will not be able to pay my respects in person. Just know you are all in my thoughts and prayers.

Bill “Squeak” Stanton
Bill Stanton
Friend
November 5, 2020
Mrs. Howe was a wonderful lady who was always welcoming to all her children's friends. Any time I was in that house it seemed like a party as all the kids were allowed to bring home their friends. She and Mr. Howe loved to have the house filled with love and laughter. They were such a loving and generous couple. I know that she is now with Mr. Howe, Kim and Matt. She has left a legacy of love and family. RIP
Judy (Murphy) Burns
Friend
