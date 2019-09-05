Iannelli, Helen A. ALBANY Helen A. Iannelli, 87, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Domenica DiCarlo.Helen was a devoted wife and loving mother whose family was the center of her life. She was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Parish; the former St. James Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Vito "Victor" Iannelli; sister Mary Jane Eretano and brother Ronald DiCarlo. Helen is survived by her three sons, Joseph (Lore), James, and John (Gemma) Iannelli; her five grandchildren, Michael, Claire, John Jr., Nicola and Grant Iannelli; and several nieces and nephews. Helen's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019