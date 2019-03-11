Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen A. Sigler. View Sign

Sigler, Helen A. COHOES Helen A. Sigler, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home in Cohoes, with her caregiver and best friend by her side. Born in Albany on February 18, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Marion (Raymond) Sigler. Helen graduated from Albany High School in 1957, and attended Russell Sage College. She was employed for many years by National Commercial Bank & Trust Company "KeyBank" and Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company. She retired from the New York State Department of Health in 1999. Helen will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her love of travel and cruises. She loved spending winters in Florida, playing pool and cards and having fun at casinos. Helen was a member of the Halfmoon Senior Center. Helen is survived by her best friend and caregiver, Cecelia Samelski of Cohoes; her long-time friend of 60 years, Rita Cousino of Colonie; and the Casavant Family, John and Lillian Casavant of Colonie; Stephen and Mary Teresa Casavant and children, Stephen, Tyler, and Joshua of Rensselaer; Teresa Casavant Wright (Jonathan) and children, Jaime and Taylor of Clover, S.C.; her god-daughter, Nicole Casavant Monty (Marc), and children Samantha and Ryan of Schenectady. She also leaves numerous friends especially, Gail Kerker, Helen Dougherty, Patricia Governor and her loving dog, Molly. Helen's family is grateful for the care she received from Community Hospice, especially nurses, Eileen and Colleen, and her home caregivers, Juanita and Floris. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 9 - 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. 12189. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling hours at Holy Trinity Church, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, NY 12047. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Albany, NY 12204, or to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit,











181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

