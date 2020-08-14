Urbanski, Helen A. STILLWATER Helen A. Urbanski, 94, died on Monday, August 10, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Cohoes on January 25, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Skupien Sala; and wife of the late Joseph Urbanski. Helen and Joe built their own home on Pruyn Hill Road in Mechanicville where she lived her entire life. Helen was a well-known beautician and owner of Helen's Fashionette in Cohoes. She and Joe helped out at St. Michael's Church during bingo and other events in their church hall. She was a longtime member of their Rosary Society as well. She was the mother of Cheryl (Stephen) Squirrell of Bloomfield, grandmother of Raymond (Tammy) Sheley III and great-grandmother of Derik and Rebecca; mother of Joseph (Julie) Urbanski of Stillwater and grandmother of Jenna and Mei Lei Urbanski; and aunt of a number of nieces nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, John, Joseph, Sabina, Stanley and Frank Sala. The funeral Mass will be on Monday at 9 a.m. in St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 20 Page St., Cohoes, with burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. There are no calling hours. Remembrances may be made to the Community Hospice. Arrangements by the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home. For directions and to leave condolences, visit devito-salvadorefh.com
