|
|
Joslin, Helen Amelia REXFORD Helen Amelia Joslin, 101 and a half of Coburg Village, beloved wife of over 76 years of Harold Clarence Joslin who passed on February 25, 2015, peacefully entered into eternal life at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, she was the daughter of the late Walter W. and Ethel Helen Tabor Yates and was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam. Mrs. Joslin was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Helen was a founding member of Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park and the Stillwater Block House in Stillwater. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Saratoga County and at the Stillwater Historical Society. Devoted mother of Richard (Dorothy) Joslin of North Fort Myers, Fla., Roberta (Anthony) Riservato of Cohoes, Douglas (Terry) Joslin of Ballston Lake, Melissa (Randall Harris) Joslin of Castleton, Alan (Mary Ellen) Joslin of Ballston Lake and the late Charlotte Buckman and the late Diane Gabriels. She was the sister of the late Gertrude Piper and the late Jane Jordan. Helen is also the "Grandma Helen" and "Grammy" to 16 cherished grandchildren and 15 adored great-grandchildren and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Helen's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Concepts of Health Care for their devoted and loving care and assistance. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065, by Reverend Dr. Johan Bosman. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9 in Clifton Park on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held in the Perth Cemetery, Perth. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Christ Community Reformed Church (address above), in memory of Helen A. Joslin. Please feel free to express online condolences or share a memory by using the "Tribute Wall" tab at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019