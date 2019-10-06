Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Community Reformed Church
1010 Route 146
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Joslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Amelia Joslin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Amelia Joslin Obituary
Joslin, Helen Amelia REXFORD Helen Amelia Joslin, 101 and a half of Coburg Village, beloved wife of over 76 years of Harold Clarence Joslin who passed on February 25, 2015, peacefully entered into eternal life at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born in Amsterdam, she was the daughter of the late Walter W. and Ethel Helen Tabor Yates and was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School in Amsterdam. Mrs. Joslin was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Helen was a founding member of Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park and the Stillwater Block House in Stillwater. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Saratoga County and at the Stillwater Historical Society. Devoted mother of Richard (Dorothy) Joslin of North Fort Myers, Fla., Roberta (Anthony) Riservato of Cohoes, Douglas (Terry) Joslin of Ballston Lake, Melissa (Randall Harris) Joslin of Castleton, Alan (Mary Ellen) Joslin of Ballston Lake and the late Charlotte Buckman and the late Diane Gabriels. She was the sister of the late Gertrude Piper and the late Jane Jordan. Helen is also the "Grandma Helen" and "Grammy" to 16 cherished grandchildren and 15 adored great-grandchildren and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Helen's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Concepts of Health Care for their devoted and loving care and assistance. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065, by Reverend Dr. Johan Bosman. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9 in Clifton Park on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held in the Perth Cemetery, Perth. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Christ Community Reformed Church (address above), in memory of Helen A. Joslin. Please feel free to express online condolences or share a memory by using the "Tribute Wall" tab at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
Download Now