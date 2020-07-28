Filkins, Helen B. TROY Helen B. Filkins, 93, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence on Harris Road in Troy. She was the wife of the late Charles Filkins who died several years ago. Helen was born on January 11, 1927, in the Town of Hoosick, daughter of the late Raymond and Ethel (LeBarron) Brownell. She was educated at Hoosick Falls High School. Helen worked for Key Bank, serving as branch manager and later as the vice president of the Troy Key Bank. She was active with the Colonie Senior Citizens, the Latham Community Baptist Church, Board of Directors at the Hoosick Falls Health Center and was a member of the Hoosick Grange, where she served as the treasurer. Survivors include her son Charles W. Filkins III of Cohoes; daughters, Judith (Richard) King of Troy and Jane (Wayne) Bennett of Burnt Hills; sisters, Gladys Godermote and Shirley Cottrell; brothers, Kenneth and Malcolm Brownell; grandchildren, Carrie (David) Sunkes, Jared (Alaina) Bennett and Kathryn King; great-grandchildren, Jack, Tucker and Charles Sunkes, Eloise and Rocco Bennett; also, several nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by a son David Filkins and two brothers. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the West Hoosick Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rensselaer County Community Hospice through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY, 12090.





