1/1
Helen (Babcock) Bartlett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bartlett, Helen (Babcock) EAST GREENBUSH Helen (Babcock) Bartlett, aged 97, passed peacefully on June 30, 2020. Helen was born in Arlington, Vt. to Merritt and Myrtle Pratt. She graduated from Troy High School and attended business school in Bennington. Helen worked in several office positions for many companies including her first husband Cedric Babcock's trucking business, Stub's Express, Tacy's Express, and Martin Business Equipment. Helen was a self-sufficient woman, who was never afraid to acquire new skills to be independent such as, gardening, crocheting, painting, and drawing. She could often be seen alongside Cedric doing masonry, carpentry, and occasionally driving tractor trailers in a time when these tasks were rarely accomplished by women. Helen loved to have fun entertaining family and friends. As a result, she and Cedric built a second home on the river in Bemis Heights to take pleasure in boating and waterskiing. She loved lobster on the river edge, a manhattan, and an occasional ginger brandy. Helen would often say that she and Cedric made a lot of money, spent a lot, and had a "real good time." Upon Cedric's passing Helen remained focused on her career and family. Her grandson remembers visiting on weekends, when she would always have a fun activity planned from model rocketry to go karts. Helen eventually married her second husband, Harold "Mickey" Bartlett, in 1986 in East Greenbush. She and Mickey lived in Florida, returning to Upstate New York because of his declining health. Following his passing, she moved in with her grandson to enjoy his young family. She was a loving mother to Doris (Ken) Kullman; grandmother to Daren (Jessica) Kullman; great-grandmother to Kristina, Kira and Adler Kullman; great-great-grandmother to Klaira Kullman; and sister to William (Rosemary) Nehill. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur (Elaine) Nehill. The family would like to thank Brenda, Gifty, Pattie, Sherman and the staff at Evergreen Commons for their compassionate care. Per Helen's wishes, the family will celebrate her life in private. If you wish to honor Helen, kindly donate to a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
(518) 766-3828
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved