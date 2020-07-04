Bartlett, Helen (Babcock) EAST GREENBUSH Helen (Babcock) Bartlett, aged 97, passed peacefully on June 30, 2020. Helen was born in Arlington, Vt. to Merritt and Myrtle Pratt. She graduated from Troy High School and attended business school in Bennington. Helen worked in several office positions for many companies including her first husband Cedric Babcock's trucking business, Stub's Express, Tacy's Express, and Martin Business Equipment. Helen was a self-sufficient woman, who was never afraid to acquire new skills to be independent such as, gardening, crocheting, painting, and drawing. She could often be seen alongside Cedric doing masonry, carpentry, and occasionally driving tractor trailers in a time when these tasks were rarely accomplished by women. Helen loved to have fun entertaining family and friends. As a result, she and Cedric built a second home on the river in Bemis Heights to take pleasure in boating and waterskiing. She loved lobster on the river edge, a manhattan, and an occasional ginger brandy. Helen would often say that she and Cedric made a lot of money, spent a lot, and had a "real good time." Upon Cedric's passing Helen remained focused on her career and family. Her grandson remembers visiting on weekends, when she would always have a fun activity planned from model rocketry to go karts. Helen eventually married her second husband, Harold "Mickey" Bartlett, in 1986 in East Greenbush. She and Mickey lived in Florida, returning to Upstate New York because of his declining health. Following his passing, she moved in with her grandson to enjoy his young family. She was a loving mother to Doris (Ken) Kullman; grandmother to Daren (Jessica) Kullman; great-grandmother to Kristina, Kira and Adler Kullman; great-great-grandmother to Klaira Kullman; and sister to William (Rosemary) Nehill. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur (Elaine) Nehill. The family would like to thank Brenda, Gifty, Pattie, Sherman and the staff at Evergreen Commons for their compassionate care. Per Helen's wishes, the family will celebrate her life in private. If you wish to honor Helen, kindly donate to a charity of your choice
.