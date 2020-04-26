Benoit, Helen ALBANY Helen Mary Costello Benoit, 101, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wesley Enhanced Living at Stapeley in Philadelphia, Pa., where she was a resident. Born in Northampton, Mass., Helen was a longtime resident of Albany. After graduating from Northampton High School and Smith College, Helen worked as a technical assistant at Princeton University and a research assistant at the League of Nations. She was an underwriter with Aetna in Boston, Hartford, and Albany, and was employed by the state of New York Department of Civil Service before retiring to raise her family. Helen volunteered at Holy Cross School, the American Red Cross, and the Albany Visitors Center in Quackenbush Square. She enjoyed gardening, researching her Irish family history, and her bridge group. Helen was a communicant of the Holy Cross Church and All Saints Catholic Church. Helen is survived by her children, Ellen Benoit (David Wray), Jean (Simon) Tickell, and Martin (Susan) Benoit; as well as her grandchildren, Nora (Rick) Callahan, Anne Tickell, Michael (Kristin) Benoit, Jeremy Benoit, and Luke Benoit; great-grandsons, Harrison and Jacob Benoit; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Francis Benoit; a sister Winifred McGreal; and brother Philip Costello. A private service will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, followed by interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen's memory to the Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany, 301 Washington Ave, Albany, NY, 12206 or at https://naba-vision.org/donate/. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020