Burnett, Helen TROY Helen Burnett, 90, passed gently away in her sleep on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Van Rensselear Manor in Troy. She was a devoted lifelong member of the Catholic Church. She was known to enjoy dancing, singing and her beloved Polish music. Those closest to her talked of her generosity to others. She is survived by her son, Bernie (Jane) Bielawa and daughters, Judi (Joe) Lanza and Adriana (Dan) Olson; and grandchildren, Joseph Lanza, Jennifer Lanza, Jeff Lanza, Dan Olson, Lauren (Gavin) Lake and Jessica (Jayme) Jeskie. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Lorelei Lake. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Helen Bielawa. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 13, from 12 to 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 in Helen's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.