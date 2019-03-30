Nold, Helen C. TROY Helen Catherine Nold closed her beautiful brown eyes in the early morning hours of March 26, 2019, at the glorious age of 88. Born in Troy on August 17, 1930, Helen was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Liney. She was the adoring wife of the late Joseph C. Nold, and shared 58 wonderful years of marriage, before his passing in 2008.Together, they were blessed with four children, Charles Nold, Barbara Bonesteel (David), Rita Reilly (Timothy), and Joseph Nold Jr. (Jessica); eight grandchildren, Marjorie Pasinella (Dominic), Aliza Fane (Tyler), Donald Reilly, Helen Driessen, Erica Bonesteel, Charles Nold, Brennan Nold, and the late Leslie Loiselle; six great-grandchildren, Tyler Bulson, Samantha and Halee Pasinella, Christopher Driessen, and Quinn and Quade Seib; her loving nieces and nephews, James, Peter, and Grace Liney, Patrick and Maureen Murray. She was predeceased by her brother, James Liney; her sister, Rita Murray; her nieces, Helen Murray and Susan Liney, and nephew, Glen Liney. Helen was a homemaker all of her life, and took great pride in keeping a tidy home, cooking delicious meals, and trying out new recipes for her family. She was an avid reader, loved playing cards and watching movies, and just recently discovered Facebook. She looked forward to Monday mornings, where she would play bocce with her friends. She enjoyed shopping, and had impeccable taste and a flair for fashion. She loved looking fabulous, and had matching earrings for every outfit. She took pride in always looking her personal best, and had lipsticks in every pocket. Helen was a current, active member of the Wynantskill Seniors, and the Eastside Seniors. She would plan and coordinate many excursions, including her favorite yearly trip to Wildwood, N.J., where she would have a blast with all of her friends, especially her very best friend, Dottie Pennisi. Helen will always be remembered for her smile, kindness, loving ways, and playful spirit. She brought joy and happiness to all who were lucky enough to know her. "So goodbye for now, love. I'll be looking at the moon, but I'll be seeing you." Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday, March 31, from 3 - 6 p.m.The funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church, Wynantskill where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Anthony Ligato, Pastor. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary