Inglis, Helen C. Race LATHAM Helen C. Race Inglis, 93, died peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry F. Inglis, Jr., who died in 1986. She was the devoted mother of Bruce (Margaret) Inglis of Hammondsport, N.Y., Nancy (Paul) Russell of Latham, Mary Chris (Roger) Brauchli of Maplewood, N.J., Neil (Karen) Inglis of Duxbury, Mass. and Roy Inglis of Vincennes, Ind. Helen is also survived by ten cherished grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private for immediate family. Contributions in memory of Helen may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, the Northeast Assoc. of the Blind or the Albany County Meals on Wheels. Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for complete obituary or to sign the guest book.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020