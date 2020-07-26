Wilsey, Helen C. RAVENA Helen C. Wilsey, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 17, 2020. Helen was born in Aquetuck, daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Baldwin) Court. Helen was a member of the Ravena Congregational Christian Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She always considered herself loved by her loving son, parents, siblings, friends and neighbors. She enjoyed the good earth, her flowers and birds. In 1992 Helen's husband of 47 years, Raymond A. Wilsey, predeceased her. Survivors include her son, Douglas C. Wilsey; grandson, James J. Wilsey; sister, Pauline VanEtten; brother, Paul (Marion) Court Jr.; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Court, Frances Neri, Alice Halloran and Ada Court; and brother-in-law, Elmer (Elsie) Wilsey. Helen was predeceased by her devoted partner of 25 years, Richard R. Bennett; brothers, Charles and Dale Court; and sister, Jessie Rarick. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, in Chestnut Lawn Cemetery, New Baltimore. Masks and social distancing are required. Contributions in memory of Helen may be made to the Ravena Congregational Christian Church, 175 Main Street, Ravena, NY 12143.