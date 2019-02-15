Carleton, Helen DELMAR Helen Carleton, living 103 years, passed peacefully on February 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Leo Carleton and the mother of her son, recently deceased, Blair Carleton. She is survived by children, Dale Carleton and Joan Largent, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services are private at the request of Helen Carleton. applebeefuneralhome.com
