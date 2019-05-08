Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Cholakis. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Send Flowers Obituary

Cholakis, Helen LATHAM Helen Cholakis, 86, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Albany to Christopher and Mary Pappas, she was a loving and devoted wife to Nicholas Cholakis for 60 wonderful years. Helen is survived by her sons, Peter Cholakis, George Cholakis (Maria) and Christopher Cholakis (Chrysanthe); her brother Peter Pappas (Maria); and in-laws, Katherine Cholakis (and late Thomas Cholakis) and Despina Cholakis (and late Con Cholakis) and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her four grandchildren who brought so much joy into her life, Anna, Nicholas, Athanasios and Nicholas. Helen was preceded in death by her brother, John Pappas and his wife Stella Pappas. Helen was a graduate of Albany High School and Albany Business College, and was employed by General Electric. She later proudly worked side by side with her family at several businesses, spending many working summers in Lake George. She began state service in the mid 1970's working for New York State Senators Thomas McGowan and Dale Volker. Helen retired from state service in 1994. Helen was warm, affectionate and caring and had a passion for cooking, gardening and placed her family, friends and her church above all. She was a loyal and loving person with an enduring inner strength that was bolstered by a loving and supportive family and her deep abiding spiritual faith. She doted on her children and grandchildren and lived in the belief that every day was Christmas. She was an active member of St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church and willingly volunteered her time to various church activities and festivals. She was also a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. The family would like to thank those special people who provided medical assistance and much needed support to Helen and the entire family. Our love and heartfelt appreciation to Martha Thomas, Lindsay Thomas, Erica Thomas, Michailia Kent and Corey Dodge and the caring medical professionals at St. Peter's Hospital and Community Hospice. Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 9, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Bowen & Parker Brothers Funeral Home at 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. A Trisagion Service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. in St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church, 909 River St., Troy, NY, 12180. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Helen's memory to St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church.







