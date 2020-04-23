O'Neill, Helen Constance SLINGERLANDS Helen Constance O'Neill, known to all as "Connie," passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 17, 2020. She was 88 years old. She leaves behind her grieving family: Bob O'Neill, her husband of 67 years; daughter Karen O'Neill, and daughter Kathleen O'Neill Robinson and her husband, Kip Robinson; beloved grandchildren, Christopher Grosjean and his wife Lily Noble-Grosjean, Tim Robinson, and Julie Robinson Haecker and her husband Eric Haecker; her brother, Jack Ryder; and a large tribe of family and friends across the country. Connie and Bob married in 1953 in Boonton, N.J., where Connie grew up. They moved often in those early years, settling in Delmar in 1967. Connie was a registered nurse and loved her work. Even after retirement, she volunteered to help AIDS, Alzheimer's, and disabled patients in their homes. She was a consummate community volunteer in the local schools, Girl Scouts, Progress Club, and St. Thomas Church. Energetic, positive, and very social - she was loved by so many. Donations and details may be found at www.applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020