Niemietz, Helen DeLong ALBANY Helen Lampros DeLong Niemietz, 90, passed away on August 7, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. Born in Troy, Helen was the daughter to the late Steven Lampros and Demetria Georges Lampros and the wife to the late Charles Niemietz. Helen was a member of the Beta Sigma phi-NY Numaster Chapter, Philoptochos Society of St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church. She was a senior clerk for the New York State Department of Tax & Finance in Albany. Helen was loved by all who knew her, she loved to tell a joke to anyone and everyone, to make them smile and laugh. Her passions were her grandchildren, family, friends and garage sales. Helen is survived by her children, Andrew (Judy) DeLong of Nashville, Ward (Pat) DeLong of New Jersey and Leslie (Joseph III) McGill of Albany; her grandchildren, Alexandra DeLong, Jordan DeLong and Joseph (Lauren) McGill IV; also survived several nieces and nephews and her lifetime friends, Shirley Albert and Marianne Morin. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Niemietz; her son Steven DeLong; and her former husband Clarence DeLong. Family and friends are invited and may call from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Monday, August 10, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, at the corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. on Monday following calling hours in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy, with Reverend Emmanuel Mantzouris officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Peter's Hospice Inn, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 http://www.givetocommunityhospice.org/donate/
or Crazy Paws Dog Rescue, www.crazypawsdogrescue.com
80 Frederick Ave., Albany, NY 12205. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
.