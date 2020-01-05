Blank, Helen Dennehy GLOVERSVILLE Helen Dennehy Blank lived vibrantly and brilliantly until December 31, 2019. A native of New York City, Helen was the daughter of the late Timothy and Helen Dennehy (nee Galvin). Helen was a proud alumnus of Hunter College High School and attended Hunter College and the New York School of Interior Design. Helen was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and loved to sing and hear Irish music, especially the old "rebel" songs. In her 88 years on this Earth, Helen never lost her love of laughter or her sense of humor. A gifted raconteur and unparalleled wit, Helen's bright personality and infectious laugh would light up a room and she was easily the life of every party. But Helen wasn't just another pretty face. She was a smart, savvy, and shrewd real estate enthusiast who loved investing in the market and refurbishing houses. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband George in 1996; and by her dear brother Robert in 1999. She is survived by her loving brother Dennis "Joe" Dennehy (Holly); and by her devoted daughters, Linda Blank Smith and Siobhan Blank. Helen is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends whom she loved with all her being. Friends and family who would like to pay their respects to Helen are invited to call on Thursday, January 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A burial service will be held in the Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, N.Y. on Friday, January 10, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to the Nathan Littauer Nursing Home in Gloversville. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020