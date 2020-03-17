Drugda, Helen Dolores ALBANY Helen Dolores Drugda entered eternal life on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Shaker Place Nursing and Rehabilitation. Helen was a kind-hearted woman who was deeply devoted to her family. Reaching the age of 99 years old, she had a long and rewarding life. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. and Helen G. Meehan Mullen. Helen was a former supervisor for N.Y.S. Division of Military and Naval Affairs. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul T. Drugda; dear mother of the late Thomas P. Drugda; loving mother-in-law of Maureen Drugda; cherished grandmother of Kimberly Drugda Strickland (Scott), Tara Categna and Kimberly Categna Peek (Brian); great-grandmother of Jessica, Brandon, Caine, Madison and the late Brittany; sister of Agnes Conley Endres (Rich), the late Thomas A. Mullen (Rita), the late Patricia Mullen; many nieces, nephews and cousins survive Helen. As a young woman, she helped in raising her young sister, Toots. As an adult, she helped in raising her granddaughter, Kimberly, while taking care of Nan and Pa. Helen loved nature, especially all types of flowers, and she took great pride in her stunning garden that was a reflection of her own beauty. Helen enjoyed music and was always ready to dance! She was never heard to say an unkind word about anyone. Her love will always be with us and her spirit will live on in our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Helen's family on Wednesday, March 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville at 10:30 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2020