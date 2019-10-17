Benedict, Helen E. DELMAR Helen E. Benedict, 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Helen was the daughter of the late Minard and Viola Carkner. Helen was born in Albany on August 8, 1931, and spent her life in Glenmont with her loving and devoted husband, Louis H. Benedict. Together, they had a son, Raymond Hazzard (Terry) of Glenmont and a daughter, Paige Benedict of Delmar. Helen is also survived by her three grandchildren, Dawne Helligrass (Bob), Kevin Hazzard (Sabrina), and Brandi Klein; her great-grandchildren; her sister, Jean Benedict and her brother, Robert Carkner; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Minard, Edward, Charles and John Carkner. Helen was an active member of the Glenmont Community Church, past member of the Ladies Auxiliary Selkirk Station #2 and a longtime bowler at Del Lanes as a Del's Bells. Helen loved spending time with her family and wearing a nice dress hat. She will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held for family and friends in the Glenmont Community Church on Saturday, October 19, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Helen's name to the Glenmont Community Church, 1 Chapel Lane, Glenmont, NY, 12077.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019