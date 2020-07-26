Seabury, Helen E. ALBANY Helen E. Seabury, 88, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Stratton VA Medical Center. Helen was born in Brooklyn. She was raised in Williston Park, N.Y. and following graduation from Mineola High School joined the U.S. Marine Corps. attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Of all of the locations Helen was stationed in, Hawaii was her favorite. Following her retirement from the Marine Corps., Helen attended Cobleskill Community College where she earned a degree in early childhood development. Following graduation, she moved to Albany where she enjoyed teaching and caring for young children in various area day care centers. She was also a steadfast volunteer at the Stratton VA Medical Center for over 25 years bringing music and laughter to many veterans. She was a member of the United Church of Cohoes where she also worked in their day care center, the Sunshine Patch, for many years. Helen will be remembered for her love of God, her love of baseball and cheering on her favorite team - The Mets, and her sense of humor. She is survived by her brothers, Robert and David Seabury; her nephews, George (Alice) Seabury, and Robert (Theresa) Seabury; and her niece Karen Seabury. She was predeceased by her parents, Anna and William Seabury; and brother William Seabury. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Stratton VA Medical Center for taking such wonderful care of Helen over the years and special thanks to the staff of 9B and 9C. A graveside service will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. Gathering size will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunshine Patch at the United Church of Cohoes, 123 Mohawk St., Cohoes, NY, 12047 in loving memory of Helen E. Seabury. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com