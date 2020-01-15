Fischer, Helen F. ALBANY Helen F. Fischer, a lifelong resident of Albany, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1928, to Florence Maikowski Fischer and to former Albany Co. Sheriff Edward M. Fischer. Helen grew up in Albany's South End and graduated from St. John's High School. After graduation, Helen began her 40 plus year career at AT&T as an operator and worked her way up to management. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and a past Knights of Columbus member. Helen was extremely generous to her family and friends and cared for her mother for many years. She was a proud, loyal and active member of the Democratic Party and always showed compassion for the less fortunate. In her younger years, Helen was an avid traveler who toured and visited Greece, Italy, Ireland and Hawaii as well as Cuba in the 1950's. Above all, her most favorite place was Cape Cod. Helen is survived by her dear brother Joseph Fischer (Late Veronica); and her adoring nieces and nephews, John Fischer (Lisa), Patricia Abel (Michael), James Fischer (Barbara), Mary Beth Cook (Daniel), and Thomas Fischer. She was also a devoted great-aunt to many great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as wonderful friends with Teresa Tricomi, and Tom Fennel and family. She was predeceased by her dear friends, Marie Randio, Eleanor Trifiletti and special companion Ed Fennell. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, at 10:30 a.m. in Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, corner of Pine and Lodge Streets, Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with her family prior to the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may send memorial contributions in her memory to Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020