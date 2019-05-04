Degnan, Helen Frances WATERFORD Helen Frances Degnan, 91 of Waterford, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Troy on March 19, 1928, and was the daughter of the late John and Blandina Deegan. Helen was also predeceased by her brothers, William and John Deegan, both of Troy. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Degnan, of 65 years. She was happily greeted in Heaven by both Bob, and their beautiful daughter, Frances Ann. Helen was a wonderful mother whose children and grandchildren meant the world to her. She is survived by her sons, Joseph M. Degnan (Kathy) of Troy and Robert E. Degnan Jr. (Kathy) of Mechanicville. Helen was the adored grandmother of Patrick (Caitlin) Degnan, Bryan (Courtney) Degnan, Katie (Matthew) Degnan-Lowen, Todd Degnan and Brad Degnan. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Joey, Mikey, Jane, Kelly and Cameron as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly. Helen was a 1946 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a long-time parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Waterford. She retired from the CSEA where she worked in the data processing unit. A beautiful woman, both inside and out, Helen devoted her life to her family. She loved spending time with them at Babcock Lake, summer vacations to York Beach, Maine, and always enjoyed serving her friends and family around the dinner table, especially on Christmas Eve. Our family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff of Van Rensselaer Manor for their loving care and compassion shown to Helen over the past nine years. You will always hold a very special place in our hearts. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford, and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary