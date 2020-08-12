Howansky, Helen G. COHOES Helen G. Howansky, 92 of Arlington Road, died peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Helen was born in Troy to Andrew and Madeline Mikitow Kulczycki. She met the love of her life, John C. Howansky and the two were married in 1949. Being together for over 70 years and raising their family side by side was truly Helen's greatest joy. Helen was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in Cohoes and belonged to St. Michael's Ladies Rosary Society. She played the accordion and enjoyed both square dancing and line dancing. She also loved to travel, watch the Yankees and play pinochle. In addition to her husband John, Helen is survived by her four loving children, John C. Howansky Jr. (Patricia) of St. Cloud, Fla., Robert Howansky (Deborah) of Cohoes, Ronald Howansky (Debbie) of Troy and Linda Libera (John) of Charlton, Mass. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Anna Drzewiecki, Stella Dabek, and Bertha Schultz. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit on Saturday from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes prior to the Mass. Masks will be required and social distancing regulations will be observed. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com