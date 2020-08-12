Howansky, Helen COHOES Helen G. Howansky, 92, died August 10, 2020. Call, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with 11 a.m. Mass to follow in St. Michael's Church, Cohoes. Burial, St. Michael's Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required.
Linda, Sandy and I want to send our deepest sympathy to you and your entire family. We are so happy we got to see your Mom at the Anniversary celebration. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Jim and Sandy
Jim Motyka and Sandy Berestka
Friend
August 12, 2020
Ron, Deb and Family, we are so sorry to learn of the passing of your mother. She was a special person with spunk and wit that we will always remember her by.
Frank & Irene Sokolowski
Friend
August 12, 2020
Bob and Deb Matt,Sarah,Caity sorry for your loss of mother, mother in-law Grandmother. Sheila Glenning
Sheila Glenning
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
Ron, Bob and family. So sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. She was always so funny and nice. She will be missed by all.
Joe Borden
Friend
August 12, 2020
Bob, I am so very sorry for the loss of your Mom. Sending heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
JoAnne Bonacker
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.