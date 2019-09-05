Helen Gantt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Gantt.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ
562 Clinton Ave.
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ
562 Clinton Ave.
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gantt, Helen ALBANY Helen Gantt, 76 of Albany and Greeleyville, S.C., departed this life on August 28, 2019. Helen is survived by her daughter, Tracey D. Jackson; her three grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held in the Church of Jesus Christ, 562 Clinton Ave., Albany on Friday, September 6, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service following at 12 p.m.There will be a burial following the service in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.