Gantt, Helen ALBANY Helen Gantt, 76 of Albany and Greeleyville, S.C., departed this life on August 28, 2019. Helen is survived by her daughter, Tracey D. Jackson; her three grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held in the Church of Jesus Christ, 562 Clinton Ave., Albany on Friday, September 6, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service following at 12 p.m.There will be a burial following the service in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019