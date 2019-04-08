Goody, Helen DEMAREST, N.J. Helen Goody, died April 5, 2019, at her home in Demarest, N.J. at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Robert, and beloved daughter of the late Dr. Hyman Cohen and late Sarah Cohen of NYC. Loving mother of Barbara G. Katzand her husband Joel Owen, Susan Rabbit Goody and her husband John Oakley, and Nancy H. Goody and her husband Gregg Bell. Also survived by devoted long-time care giver, Marie Etienne. Helen had been the Head of a Child Study Team in Moonachie, NJ, having previously taught at a Montessori school in Englewood. Helen was a long time member of Chavurah Beth Shalom and, before that, Temple Sinai, Tenafly, N.J. Funeral service today at Gutterman and Musicant, Hackensack, N.J., www.guttermanandmusicant.com. Donations to The Helen & Robert Goody Early Childhood Scholarship Fund at the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades, or to Planned Parenthood, in lieu of flower
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Goody.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2019