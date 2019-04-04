Schermerhorn, Helen Hoose WEST COXSACKIE Helen Hoose Schermerhorn, 79 of Bethany Village, West Coxsackie passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born in Ravena, a daughter of the late Clifford and Ida Finke Hoose. For many years Helen was an underwriter for Commercial Mutual Insurance, Catskill. A lifelong member of the First Reformed Church, Catskill, Helen was a past grand officer and member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Mt. Star Oasis #237, Windham. She belonged to the Blue Star Mothers. Her husband, Henry William Schermerhorn died January 16, 1995. Two brothers, Clifford and George Hoose and one granddaughter, Brooke Helena Schermerhorn all died previously. Beloved mother of David Schermerhorn of Albany and West Coxsackie, Bryan (Tammy) Schermerhorn of Murrells Inlet, S.C. and Donald (Tracy) Schermerhorn of Cairo; sister-in-law of Patricia Osborn of West Coxsackie; grandmother of Courtney Leigh, Michaela Marie and Brianna Lynn Schermerhorn and Jennifer Nicole (Chris) Vera; great-grandmother of Aleigha Schermerhorn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Friday from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at the Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. An Eastern Star ritual will be conducted on Friday at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home followed by burial in Town of Catskill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Easter Star Home, 8290 NY-69, Oriskany, NY, 13424. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 4, 2019