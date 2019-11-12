Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Huba. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Send Flowers Obituary

Huba, Helen ALBANY Helen Henzel Huba, 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born on April 19, 1924, to Gregory and Elsie Henzel, Helen grew up on Brookline Avenue in Albany, attending the Academy of the Holy Names and Skidmore College as an art major. Upon meeting her future husband at the age of 25, knowing it was true love immediately, she married Robert Huba in Albany. Together, they had six children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Helen was a life member of Wolferts Roost Country Club, as well as a competitive golfer, scoring a hole-in-one in 1992. A passionate and endearing friend, Helen knew how to make every single one of her friends and acquaintances feel special. She and her very best friend, Phyllis Devine Brennan, and their husbands, shared many laughs, trips to Las Vegas, shopping at Cohoes, and memories that the respective families will cherish forever. Helen lived a beautiful and fulfilling life, known for her immense generosity, infectious sense of humor that left everyone in the room smiling. She was gorgeous, artistic, and down to earth, and had memorable sparkly blue eyes. Mom cherished her summers in Southampton with her kids, walking the beach daily and shopping on Jobs Lane. Helen was also a resilient and remarkably strong, inspiring woman, surviving the infamous Albany stand-off inside the Huba home at 157 Manning Boulevard in 1963. Thanks to the selfless and heroic acts of Sergeant Thomas McAvoy, who died in the line of duty, Helen and her six children emerged safe and protected. Helen was predeceased by her beloved, Robert (2012). She is survived by her six children, Greg Huba (Valerie), Michael Huba, daughter-in-law Joanne Huba, Janet Huba (Tim Blackman), Barbara Huba (Larry Jones), Geri Anderson, Lisa Fasulo-Looman, and adoring son-in-law, Jeffrey Looman, whom she shared a special bond with. Lisa and Jeffrey lived with and cared for Helen during the last four-years of her life. Helen is survived by her 11 grandchildren: Hayley Suminski (Johnny), Jamie Oberto (Dave), Robert Huba (Nellie), William Huba (Erin), Jennifer Jarrett (Jason), Amy Prieto (Tony), Laura Anderson, Ian Anderson, Eliza Vera, Alexandra Fasulo, and Allegra Fasulo. A special thanks to Anne Beroyer for tirelessly bringing Communion to Helen's home every Sunday for years and a special thanks to Liz Hufland for keeping our mother in style. There will be no memorial or observation services. Please, no flowers. Donations may be made to the Albany Police & Fire Foundation, P.O. Box 8537, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit











