Gillson, Helen I. BALLSTON SPA Helen I. Gillson, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 29, 1939 in Montrose, Pa., the daughter of the late Fred Candee and Ruth Walker Candee. Helen was a devoted mother to her five children. She grew up in Nicholson, Pa. and loved the view of the Nicholson Bridge from her family's kitchen window. She was employed at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center for several years then moved onto Amsure Associates as an accountant for 30 years. She made many good friends before retiring in 2012. Helen was a great cook and liked decorating her house, collecting teacups, dolls and vacationing with her sister Carol at the beach in Florida. Helen is survived by her sons, Douglas Gillson (Shannon), Kevin Gillson, and Scott Gillson (Melissa); daughters, Victoria Taylor (William), and Tracine Companion (Steven); sister, Carol Wellman (Richard); grandchildren, Jesse Gillson, Rachelle Coloton (Mark), Melisa Wilson (Ryan), Cortnee Whipple (David), Nicole Martinez (Andy), Casie Preece, Carie Martinez (Peter), Laura Companion, Kristen Companion, Sean Gillson, and Julia Gillson; 14 great-grandchildren and many friends who will miss her dearly. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs with Father Adam C. Wiegand officiating. Family and friends may call from 5 to 6:45 p.m. prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be in the spring in the Rock City Falls Cemetery, 1033 Rock City Rd., Rock City Falls. For online condolences please visit compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 1, 2020