|
|
Brown, Helen J. COHOES Helen J. Brown, 92, died on September 25, 2019. Helen was born in Cherry Valley, N.Y. and married the late Gordon Brown of Cohoes in 1954. She lived in Cohoes since then, retiring from the former Cohoes Memorial Hospital upon its closure in 1985 where she was employed for many years as a registered nurse. Helen had several friends in Cohoes, many of whom she met through her work at the hospital. These friends, as well as family members, often came to her for support and advice as she was a good listener and drew upon her medical knowledge to offer comfort and encouragement. Helen is survived by a daughter, Pamela; a son, Raymond (Cher); grandchildren, Kyle (Samantha) and Joshua (Megan); great-grandchildren, Hadley, Maxwell, Collins, Reese, and Finn. In keeping with Helen's wishes, there are no calling hours and no services. Burial arrangements are through the Marra Funeral Home, 246 Remsen St., Cohoes with internment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019