Crisafulli, Helen J. "Nell" DELMAR Helen J. Crisafulli (Palmatier) passed away peacefully at her home on March 11, 2020, with members of her loving family by her side. Helen was born on October 16, 1931, in Rensselaer to Harold Palmatier and Katherine Palmatier (O'Rourke). She married the love of her life, Carmelo "Charlie" Crisafulli in 1952 and they shared 66 years of love, devotion and companionship. Together they enjoyed raising their seven children and later in life cherished time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen took great pride and pleasure in being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She provided a loving, caring, secure and nurturing environment for her children that allowed them all to flourish. Her home was always open to family and friends and there was often a pot of coffee on, an extra plate at the table, and something baking in the oven. Helen was a committed volunteer, donating her time for many years at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, St. Thomas Church serving on the Church Parish Council, as a eucharistic minister, and with the Daughters of Charity. Throughout her lifetime, Helen was a voracious reader. She especially loved reading the classics, philosophy, theology, and poetry. She and Charlie enjoyed traveling, spending winters at their home on Marco Island, Fla. and sharing and creating many wonderful memories at their much loved second home on Schroon Lake for close to 50 years. In her later years, Helen took great pleasure birdwatching from her favorite chair wrapped in a blanket bearing images of her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children, Patricia Crisafulli (John O'Neill), Donna Crisafulli (Richard Kuhnmunch), Joseph Crisafulli (Tracy), Charles Crisafulli, Daniel Crisafulli (Tami), Andrea Crisafulli (Alan Ayers), and Angela Crisafulli. In addition, she leaves behind 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who will greatly miss their "Nanny"; Mark Weber and Sean Egan, whom she loved as sons; her sisters-in-law, Mary Panitti, Shirley Crisafulli, Martha Crisafulli, and Paula Dorsey, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Charlie; and her sisters, Sandra Westbrook and Mary McAvoy. Our family would like to acknowledge the kind and loving care provided to our mom by her aides - Angela (her daughter), Kareen, Sarah, Traci, Wendy and Tina Hosier with whom Helen shared a very special bond. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In Helen's loving memory, please consider making a donation to: Charlie's Children Fund-St. Catherine's Center for Children, 40 North Main Ave., Albany, NY, 12203-1481 or of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405 Albany, NY, 12205.







