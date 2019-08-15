Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Joy. View Sign Service Information Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home 2237 State Highway 7 Troy , NY 12180 (518)-663-8210 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home 2237 State Highway 7 Troy , NY 12180 View Map Service 11:30 AM Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home 2237 State Highway 7 Troy , NY 12180 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joy, Helen TROY Helen Joy, 90 of Beechwood Apartments, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Community Hospice at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Poestenkill, Helen was the daughter of the late Clayton and Esther (nee Keneston) Reichard; and wife of over 55 years to the late Zebloun F. Joy Jr. Helen grew up in Poestenkill and attended Averill Park High School. She was a longtime member of the Poestenkill Christian Church of Disciples and a longtime resident of Joy Lane in Brunswick. Helen retired from the Brittonkill School District in 1990. She worked for the school district in different capacities and, at the time of her retirement, had been a bus driver for a number of years. She was also a Camp Fire Girls leader and Cub Scout den mother to Pack 527 of Eagle Mills. Additionally, Helen was a master gardener, and she provided devoted in-home care to her beloved Zeb for over 20 years. She enjoyed the last years of her life in the company of good friends at Beechwood Apartments. Helen was the sister of the late Mildred King and Frederick Reichard. Survivors include her children, David L. (Linda) Joy of Eldersburg, Md., Gary W. (Cheryl) Joy of Brunswick, and Diane L. Palmer of Troy; her sister Florence Coonradt of Grafton; her granddaughters, Debbie Joy of Eldersburg, and Rebecca (Jeff) Wilcox of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen's family wishes to thank the Beechwood Apartments family, Mohawk Ambulance Service, and the Progressive and Hospice Care Units at Samaritan Hospital for the care given to Helen in recent years and these last days of her life. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home, 2237 NY-7, Troy, with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the Eagle Mills Cemetery. The family requests donations in Helen's memory be made to The Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the Poestenkill Christian Church of Disciples, P.O. Box 292, Poestenkill, NY, 12140.







Joy, Helen TROY Helen Joy, 90 of Beechwood Apartments, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Community Hospice at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Poestenkill, Helen was the daughter of the late Clayton and Esther (nee Keneston) Reichard; and wife of over 55 years to the late Zebloun F. Joy Jr. Helen grew up in Poestenkill and attended Averill Park High School. She was a longtime member of the Poestenkill Christian Church of Disciples and a longtime resident of Joy Lane in Brunswick. Helen retired from the Brittonkill School District in 1990. She worked for the school district in different capacities and, at the time of her retirement, had been a bus driver for a number of years. She was also a Camp Fire Girls leader and Cub Scout den mother to Pack 527 of Eagle Mills. Additionally, Helen was a master gardener, and she provided devoted in-home care to her beloved Zeb for over 20 years. She enjoyed the last years of her life in the company of good friends at Beechwood Apartments. Helen was the sister of the late Mildred King and Frederick Reichard. Survivors include her children, David L. (Linda) Joy of Eldersburg, Md., Gary W. (Cheryl) Joy of Brunswick, and Diane L. Palmer of Troy; her sister Florence Coonradt of Grafton; her granddaughters, Debbie Joy of Eldersburg, and Rebecca (Jeff) Wilcox of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen's family wishes to thank the Beechwood Apartments family, Mohawk Ambulance Service, and the Progressive and Hospice Care Units at Samaritan Hospital for the care given to Helen in recent years and these last days of her life. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, at the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home, 2237 NY-7, Troy, with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the Eagle Mills Cemetery. The family requests donations in Helen's memory be made to The Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the Poestenkill Christian Church of Disciples, P.O. Box 292, Poestenkill, NY, 12140. Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close