Healy, Helen K. NISKAYUNA Helen K. Healey, 63, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. Helen was the daughter of Jasper Biondo and the late Katherine Biondo. Helen was the devoted wife to John J. Healey for nearly 42 years; a beloved mother to her daughter Katie; and adoring Nana to her grandchildren, Gavin and Elizabeth. Helen was a loyal communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Niskayuna. Helen enjoyed spending time with her entire family, especially at Lake George, and loved golf, biking, and hiking. She loved traveling to places with her husband and her special brother and sister-in-law, most recently to baseball stadiums and touring new cities. She was a licensed nurse for almost 40 years, working at Albany Med., Kingsway, and Sunnyview. Through this vocation, she made lifelong friends with fellow nurses, staff and enjoyed helping patients and their families in their times of need. Helen also was the after school program director for St. Helen's School in the 1990s. She was a member of the St. Jogue Columbiettes in Lake George. Along with her husband, Helen is survived by her daughter, Katie Farrow and her loving son-in-law Matt Farrow, parents of her precious grandchildren, Gavin and Elizabeth; sisters, Cindy Balaam, Kathy Palaski, Beth Casey and their spouses and children; along with many special first cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 1803 Union St., Schenectady on Friday, July 5, from 8 to 9 a.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. Entombment will follow the service in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to rmhcofalbany.org/ To leave an online message of condolence for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 3, 2019