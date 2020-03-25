Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen K. Napierski. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Send Flowers Obituary

Napierski, Helen K. ALBANY On March 22, 2020, Helen Cecelia (nee Kochan) Napierski passed peacefully from this world, during what she would have described as a glorious sunrise, surrounded by her children. Born to Michel and Pauline (Heleniak) on December 23, 1927, Helen graduated from the Vincentian Institute. Following high school, she attended Albany Business College and Russell Sage College. Helen met her future husband, Raymond, in the Saint Casimir's choir and the two were married in 1958. Together they raised their three children in Colonie. Helen was involved in her children's activities and was a frequent volunteer at their schools. Prior to her marriage, Helen worked for the N.Y.S. Library and when her children were older, returned to her state career, retiring from the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance. After retirement, Helen enjoyed travel, music, theater, reading, and spending time with her family. An avid reader, she enjoyed talking about literature, politics and world events. Her family was always on her heart and mind. She was interested in what they did and supported them with prayer and love. Helen's faith was a source of strength for her and sustained her throughout her life. Helen was proud of her Polish heritage and shared those traditions with her family. For the past nine years, the Teresian House was Helen's home. While there, she received loving and respectful care. She made many friends there among the residents and staff. Helen was predeceased by her husband Raymond Napierski; her parents, and siblings, Joseph, Stanley, and Angela. She is survived by her children, John, Thomas (Susan), and Carol Burger (Steven); and her grandsons, Andrew and Grant. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Helen was our light and we will miss her immensely. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, funeral services will be private. A celebration of Helen's life will be planned at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Teresian House in Helen's memory. Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave Ext., Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message for the family please visit















