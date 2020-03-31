LeMay, Helen WATERVLIET Helen LeMay, 89 of Watervliet and formerly of Cohoes, entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Hudson Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary Gula Soloyna; and the beloved wife of the late Donald F. LeMay. Mrs. LeMay was a loving caregiver to her family. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and all types of music. When seen in public alongside her husband they were often referred to as the "Lovebirds." Survivors include her daughter Donna LeMay; grandchildren, Jason and Christina Dalpe; and great-grandson Jordan Dalpe. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St., Troy, with Father Vasyl Dovgan officiating, interment will follow in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing situation, a limited number of guests will be allowed into the funeral home at a given time during the visitation and service. A quote from Helen "as I am dressed in pink and in my ballerina slippers I will dance my way to heaven."
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2020