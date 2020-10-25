1/
Helen Lesniak
Lesniak, Helen ALBANY Helen Lesniak died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, at the age of 93. She was a lifelong resident of Albany and a graduate of Albany High School. During her work life, she held a wide variety of administrative positions. Her last position was at the Albany Medical College as a secretary in the Dean's office, a job that she loved. She is survived by her niece, Mary Ann Lesniak Dunlay of Columbia, Md.; her grandniece, Claire Helene Dunlay Torrez (Emilio) of Washington, D.C.; and her grandnephew, Christopher James Dunlay of Boston. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Miazga) Lesniak; and sister of the late Frank S. Lesniak and the late Florence A. Lesniak. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be planned for a future date. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
