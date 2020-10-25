Lesniak, Helen ALBANY Helen Lesniak died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, at the age of 93. She was a lifelong resident of Albany and a graduate of Albany High School. During her work life, she held a wide variety of administrative positions. Her last position was at the Albany Medical College as a secretary in the Dean's office, a job that she loved. She is survived by her niece, Mary Ann Lesniak Dunlay of Columbia, Md.; her grandniece, Claire Helene Dunlay Torrez (Emilio) of Washington, D.C.; and her grandnephew, Christopher James Dunlay of Boston. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Miazga) Lesniak; and sister of the late Frank S. Lesniak and the late Florence A. Lesniak. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be planned for a future date. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com