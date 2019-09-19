Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Lyte. View Sign Service Information Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 (518)-732-7663 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church Castleton , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lyte, Helen BROOKVIEW Helen (Hill) Lyte's life of 90 years ended peacefully at home on September 18, 2019. Helen's passion for children, love of literature and nature is her legacy to all she loved and who loved her. Three generations of children accompanied her for walks down the creek where she taught them the names of wildflowers, dazzled them with her stone skimming, was an expert frog catcher, picnic packer, berry picker, and player of "Pooh sticks." All the children fortunate enough to have her in their lives have wonderful memories of listening to her read to them for hours, play with them and teach them about the world. One of Helen's favorite pastimes was playing Scrabble and grooming the next generation of Scrabble players. Just last week she scored 104 points on her turn and went on to win her last game. Helen loved holidays, especially Christmas, and made this time of year magical for all around her. Even well into her eighties, she dressed up for Halloween and would knock on doors of family and friends, relishing her disguise. Helen was predeceased by her husband Phillip. She is survived by her children, Phillip (Carol), Lynne Landrigan, Elaine, Kerry, Colleen Wood (Ray), and Melanie (Harold Sperazza); and by her 10 grandchildren, Emily Van Kempen (Jon), Alia Scheilding (Megan Malone), Kerry Mullahy (Ryan), Caitlin Hawkins (Kyle), Brittany Lyte, Trevin Peterson (Touny), Rachel Van De Wal (Graham), Nathanial Peterson, Ethan Defiglio, Anna Lyte aka Jie Jie; and 11 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kaden, Landon, Ronan and Hagen Van Kempen, Nolan, Keira, and Kevin Mullahy, Atticus and Francie Peterson and Lydia Van De Wal. She is also survived by her sister Mary Tryon; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Helen graduated high school at the age of fifteen; attended The College of Saint Rose where she graduated with a double major in math and English. She worked at the Bell Phone Company where she was the first woman selected for an engineering program. After the birth of her first child, Helen dedicated her life to raising her six children, working one day a week at the Brookview Post Office until becoming the postmaster. She retired from her post in 1992. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, in Sacred Heart Church, Castleton. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5-8 p.m. in Ray Funeral Home, Castleton. In lieu of flowers, Helen would like donations made in her name to The Nature Conservancy 322 8th Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY, 10001; or The Nature Conservancy online.







