1/1
Helen M. Clark
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark, Helen M. ALBANY Helen M. Clark, 90 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Born in Jessup, Pa. on August 18, 1930, Helen was the daughter of the late William and Nellie (Kearney) Boland. She was the devoted wife to the late James Vincent Clark Jr. They were married 63 years until his passing in 2017. Helen graduated from nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Scranton, Pa., after graduating from nursing school, Helen moved to Washington, D.C. to work at Walter Reed Medical Center where she met and married her husband, James Clark. Helen and Jim moved to Simsbury, Conn. and later to Rexford and Albany, raising their four children. After raising her children, Helen volunteered at St. Peter's Hospital. A devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother, Helen's primary focus was raising her family and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling and wonderful family vacations at Ogunquit Beach, Maine and Siesta Key, Fla. Helen is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Gay, James V. Clark III, Patricia M. Johnston (Garth), and Sheila M. Fitzgerald (John); grandchildren, Zeb Johnston, John Fitzgerald Jr., Patrick Fitzgerald, Meghan Fitzgerald, Michael Fitzgerald, and Brendan Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Dalton Johnston, Russell Johnston, and Charlotte Johnston; brother-in-law Thomas Clark (Phyllis) and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to acknowledge Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center for the care and dedication Helen received during her final years. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will follow the service in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. The committal is scheduled for 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Rd, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Committal
01:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved