Clark, Helen M. ALBANY Helen M. Clark, 90 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Born in Jessup, Pa. on August 18, 1930, Helen was the daughter of the late William and Nellie (Kearney) Boland. She was the devoted wife to the late James Vincent Clark Jr. They were married 63 years until his passing in 2017. Helen graduated from nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Scranton, Pa., after graduating from nursing school, Helen moved to Washington, D.C. to work at Walter Reed Medical Center where she met and married her husband, James Clark. Helen and Jim moved to Simsbury, Conn. and later to Rexford and Albany, raising their four children. After raising her children, Helen volunteered at St. Peter's Hospital. A devoted and caring wife, mother and grandmother, Helen's primary focus was raising her family and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling and wonderful family vacations at Ogunquit Beach, Maine and Siesta Key, Fla. Helen is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Gay, James V. Clark III, Patricia M. Johnston (Garth), and Sheila M. Fitzgerald (John); grandchildren, Zeb Johnston, John Fitzgerald Jr., Patrick Fitzgerald, Meghan Fitzgerald, Michael Fitzgerald, and Brendan Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Dalton Johnston, Russell Johnston, and Charlotte Johnston; brother-in-law Thomas Clark (Phyllis) and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to acknowledge Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center for the care and dedication Helen received during her final years. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will follow the service in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. The committal is scheduled for 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Rd, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com